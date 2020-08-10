Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerner exited the second quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to witness significant contributions from key areas like Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Further, gains in Subscriptions and Managed Services units buoy optimism. Further, margin expansion is a positive. The company benefited from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings. Meanwhile, bookings witnessed a noticeable decline in the quarter under review. The company also saw a decline in revenues across Licensed software, Technology resale, Professional services and Reimbursed travel segments. Moreover, international revenues witnessed a slump in the quarter. Further, competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CERN. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,564. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,331 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,566 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,582,000 after buying an additional 56,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,756,000 after buying an additional 523,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cerner by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,498,000 after buying an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

