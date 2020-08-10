Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.27.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,186. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $171,966.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,016.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $318,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,824. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

