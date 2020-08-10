Zacks Investment Research Lowers FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSNUY. ValuEngine lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

