ZelCash Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.