Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.57. 15,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 823.99, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 60.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

