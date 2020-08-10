Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. 13,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,543. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 823.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.80. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.