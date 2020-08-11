1,031 Shares in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in J2 Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in J2 Global by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,583,000. AXA raised its holdings in J2 Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 112,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 34,925 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on JCOM. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

JCOM traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.11. 1,023,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,038. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

