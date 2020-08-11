1,166 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $191.45. 686,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,377. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.