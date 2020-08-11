1,175 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.16. 392,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

