1,181 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.