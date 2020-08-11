12,019 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

