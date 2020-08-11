1,297 Shares in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 59.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 171,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

LH traded down $5.73 on Monday, hitting $187.38. 762,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average is $168.01. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

