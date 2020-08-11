135,480 Shares in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.79% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,572,348 shares in the company, valued at $65,519,741.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 657,337 shares of company stock valued at $25,183,461. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

