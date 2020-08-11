1,555 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

IYJ stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. 14,939 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.70.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

