1,657 Shares in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 22.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 221,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.92. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $166.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,867,272. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.69.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

