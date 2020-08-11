1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after buying an additional 6,704,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,169,000 after buying an additional 1,900,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.91. 5,516,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,520,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

