1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 109,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,630 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,954. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.78. 1,902,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

