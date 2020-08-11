1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

