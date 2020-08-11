1776 Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,815. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,545. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.01. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.