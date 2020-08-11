1776 Wealth LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

