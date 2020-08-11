1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 11,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $213.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

