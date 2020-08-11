1776 Wealth LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,595,000.

VOX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,786. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

