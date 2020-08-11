1776 Wealth LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 70.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,939,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,483,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

