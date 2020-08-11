1776 Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 436,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,240,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,306,302. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

