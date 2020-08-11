1776 Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after buying an additional 2,025,832 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $27,136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

International Paper stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.31. 2,660,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

