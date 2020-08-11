2,214 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

JPMV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.94.

