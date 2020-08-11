2,220 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.09. 1,363,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

