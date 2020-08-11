2,323 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.14.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,810. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

