250,255 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $264.75. 16,121,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,297,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $754.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average of $209.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

