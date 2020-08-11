2,800 Shares in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,237,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,383 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,460,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

