2,987 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

