3,095 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,189,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,055,000 after purchasing an additional 416,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $86,424,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after purchasing an additional 142,355 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,600,000 after buying an additional 51,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 941,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,439. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

