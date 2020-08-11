34,772 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,479 shares of company stock worth $19,462,167. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $230.80 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

