370 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $1,180.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,059.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,223.69.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.