3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives $163.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.83.
Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of MMM traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,783. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
