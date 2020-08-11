3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Receives $163.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.83.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,783. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $152.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.