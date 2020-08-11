41,490 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 217,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 111.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.8% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.49. 1,936,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,141. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

