4,414 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 59,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

