4,581 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,169,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

