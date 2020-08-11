4,605 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.