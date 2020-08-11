474 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $116.23. 555,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

