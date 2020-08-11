4,912 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $105.81. 3,512,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.