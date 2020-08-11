5,100 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after buying an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 20,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

