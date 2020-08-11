5,617 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.80. 183,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,908. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

