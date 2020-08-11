58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WUBA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth $838,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in 58.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. 58.com Inc has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.37 million during the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

