580 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.22. 1,472,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.07%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.