584 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Best Buy by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.22. 1,979,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,418. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

