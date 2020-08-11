7,124 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,226 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,030,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $48,648,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,266,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.