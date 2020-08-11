78,885 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,546,000 after buying an additional 504,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.09. 204,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

