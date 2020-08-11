8,500 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $1,504.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,486.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.72. The company has a market cap of $1,020.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

