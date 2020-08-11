926 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Clorox by 8,909.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after buying an additional 435,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after buying an additional 364,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,032,000 after buying an additional 255,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,871 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,528 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Clorox stock traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

